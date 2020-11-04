Home

Passed away after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on 17th October 2020 aged 87 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due to current restrictions the funeral service will be for close family only. His online memorial may be visited at frederickleese.muchloved.com where you may share memories and donate to Cancer Research UK if you wish. All enquiries to H E Bull, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 4, 2020
