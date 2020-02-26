Home

PETERS

Geoffrey

of March passed away suddenly on 22nd January 2020 at his home aged 69 years. Much loved Son of the late Dennis Peters and a dear Cousin and friend. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the RAF Benevolent Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020
