|
|
WALKER
Geoffrey
of March passed away suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on 9th November 2019 aged 67 years. Son of the late Frederick and Laurel Walker. Funeral service at St Peter's Church March on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 11.30am followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery March. Family flowers only, donations in his memory will be divided between and Royal Naval Association and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019