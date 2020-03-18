|
|
COLEMAN George William
passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 12th March 2020 aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved father of Paul, Penny and Peter and father in law of Mandy. A cherished grandad to Emma, Luke and Dominique and great grandad to Jorga and Josie. The Funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 3rd April at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations for Tilney Ward Staff Fund and Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020