GREENLAND
George Horace
Passed away in Peterborough City Hospital on Sunday 23rd February 2020 aged 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Jessie, loved dad of Sue, father-in-law to Paul and adored grandad of Robert and Jamie. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 17th March at 1.30pm. Donations if desired, to Salvation Army can be made at the service. Co-operative Funeralcare (inc. J.H. Landin) 72 High Street, Chatteris, Cambs, PE16 6NN Tel: 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 11, 2020