Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Resources
More Obituaries for George Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Matthews

Notice Condolences

George Matthews Notice
MATTHEWS
George
Passed away peacefully on Monday 27th May 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Peggy, and a much loved dad, step-dad and grandad. Will be very sadly missed. Funeral to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 20th June at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.