MATTHEWS
George
Passed away peacefully on Monday 27th May 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Peggy, and a much loved dad, step-dad and grandad. Will be very sadly missed. Funeral to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 20th June at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 5, 2019