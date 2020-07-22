|
BAGG
Gerald Ivan
Aged 83 years of Guyhirn formerly of West Sussex. Suddenly but peacefully on 15th July 2020 at his home. Beloved husband of Rosemary, devoted dad of Lorraine, Michael, Kevin and Jacqueline (dec), a dear father-in-law of Pat, Sally and Trudi, much loved grandad and great-grandad, a dear brother and uncle. A private, family only service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 31st July 2020 at 12.30pm. Donations if desired in Gerald's memory for 'Encephalitis Society' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
