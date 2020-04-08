Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Gerald BRYANT Notice
BRYANT

Gerald 'Roger'

Passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Hayley, Gaynor and Matthew, cherished Grandad of April, Ethan, Jude, Tallie, Flynn, Tye and Seren and friend to many. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, 9th April, 2020 but due to the current circumstances it will sadly be a private cremation only. Donations in memory of Roger, if desired, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary or sent to Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 8, 2020
