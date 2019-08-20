Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Gerald FLEMING

Gerald FLEMING Notice
FLEMING

Gerald Patrick 'Gerry'

Aged 100 years of Wisbech. Suddenly on 14th August 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Devoted husband of the late Anita, a dear dad of Vicky, son-in-law of Brian, dearest grandad of Emma,Rebecca and her husband Kevin. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady's and St. Charles Borromeo on Friday 6th September 2019 at 11.15 am followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'S S A F A - The Armed Forces Charity' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019
