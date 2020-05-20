|
LANKFER
Gerald 'Joe'
Aged 92 years of Wisbech. Suddenly but peacefully on Saturday 9th May 2020. Devoted husband of Iris, a beloved father of Robert, John, and Annette, a dear father-in-law, a very much loved grandad and a dear brother of Henry (dec), Ted (dec) and June. Joe will be affectionately remembered by all who ever met him and much missed by family and friends. A private cremation will take place. A Service of remembrance will take place at a later date. Donations if desired in Joe's memory for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 20, 2020