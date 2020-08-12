|
SCOTT
Gerald Charles
Passed away at Hampton Grove Residential Home, Peterborough on Sunday 2nd August, 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Julia, dearly loved dad of Julie (dec'd), Angela and Alison, cherished grandad of Kai, Jordi, Ben, Matthew, Shannon, Keon, Peyton, Jedd and Nikita, great-grandad and a dear friend. Will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at St. Augustine's Church, Wisbech on Friday 14th August at 3.30pm followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium. Due to COVID-19 strictly family members only to attend the service. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Gerald for March District Nurses may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020