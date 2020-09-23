|
WILKINSON Gerald of March, passed away peacefully on 6th September 2020, aged 72 years, after a short illness. Dearly loved Husband of Sheila and much loved by all his family and many friends. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 23, 2020