CLINGO
Gillian Carol
7th February 1948 - 8th July 2020
Peacefully passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. A much loved Wife, Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister and Auntie, she will be dearly missed by all. A private cremation to be held by Pure cremation. Due to the current circumstances a small memorial service will be held for family, this will be followed by a celebration of life. Date and venue to be confirmed. The family kindly request that instead of flowers a small donation is made to a in memory of Gilly.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020