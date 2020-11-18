|
SECKER
Gillian 'Gill' Aged 64 years of Walpole St Andrew. Peacefully passed away on 7th November 2020 at her home with her family around her. Dear wife of Paul, much loved mother of Keith, grandma of Sophie, Thomas and Anna, dear sister of Jean, Ronnie, Wendy and the late Vicky, a special aunty and friend of many who was loved by all. Sadly due to current restrictions, a family funeral service will be held at Wisbech St Mary's Parish Church, on Thursday 19th November 2020 at 1.30 pm followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Tapping House Hospice Charity' may be given at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 18, 2020