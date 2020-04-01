|
|
FOSTER
Gina
Passed away unexpectedly at home on 10th March 2020, aged 77 years. A dear friend to John and Liz who were with her through good and bad times. Gina fought a good battle, sadly didn't win the war. At peace now. Will always be missed. Due to the requests around social distancing we are requesting that only close friends attend the funeral service as your safety and wellbeing are important to us. Funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Friday, 17th April 2020 at 2.30 p.m. All enquiries to:- George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT Tel 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 1, 2020