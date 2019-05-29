Home

CHAPMAN
Gladys Mary (Binnie) nee Cross
Of March passed away peacefully on 18th May 2019 at Aria Court aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald, much loved mum of Conrad and Neil and a dear mother-in-law, nan, great nan, sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at
Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 29, 2019
