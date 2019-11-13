Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
CHAPMAN Gladys of Wisbech and recently of Springfields Care Home, March passed away peacefully on 31st October 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Walter and a dear mum, nan and sister. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 2.30pm. Flowers, or donations in her memory for CRISIS may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019
