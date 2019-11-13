|
CHAPMAN Gladys of Wisbech and recently of Springfields Care Home, March passed away peacefully on 31st October 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Walter and a dear mum, nan and sister. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 2.30pm. Flowers, or donations in her memory for CRISIS may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019