|
|
STOKES
Gladys May passed away peacefully on Monday 3rd August 2020, aged 101 years. Loving wife of the late Cyril, much loved Mum of Janet, Elaine, Diane and Paula, a wonderful Nan, Grandma, and Great-Grandma and a treasured friend to many. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Due to attendance restrictions at the present time, a private family funeral service and burial are to take place. Donations in her memory may be made directly to the British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020