Gladys STOKES

Gladys STOKES Notice
STOKES

Gladys May passed away peacefully on Monday 3rd August 2020, aged 101 years. Loving wife of the late Cyril, much loved Mum of Janet, Elaine, Diane and Paula, a wonderful Nan, Grandma, and Great-Grandma and a treasured friend to many. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Due to attendance restrictions at the present time, a private family funeral service and burial are to take place. Donations in her memory may be made directly to the British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020
