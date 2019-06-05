|
|
NORMAN
Glenis
'Glen'
Peacefully passed away on Sunday 26th May 2019 at North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, aged 78 years. Beloved wife of John, much loved sister to Gail, Trudy and Paul and devoted auntie. Glenis will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service shall take place on Thursday 13th June 2019 at St. Augustine's Church, Wisbech at 12.30pm followed by committal at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be divided between the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 5, 2019