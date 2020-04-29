|
ANDERSON
Gordon
Aged 90 years of Gorefield
Peacefully on 19th April 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary, dad of Michael, father-in-law of Debbie, much loved grandad of Samuel and Joshua, Gemma and Ellie, great grandad of Alfie and Jacob, much loved brother-in-law, uncle and a very close special friend of Jane. Sadly, a private family service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Wednesday 6th May 2020 at 10.00am. Donations if desired for 'QEH, King's Lynn NHS Trust Charitable Fund' can be made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020