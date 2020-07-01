|
|
GOWLER
Gordon William
passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on Wednesday 17th June 2020, aged 93 years. Remembered with fondest thoughts and loving memories. Dearest father of John and daughter-in-law Michele and cherished grandad of James and Zelah. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Friday 3rd July at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Gordon for The Royal British Legion may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Bewins) City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 1, 2020