HALL
Gordon
(Slush)
Peacefully on 28th December 2019, at Glennfield House Care Centre, Wisbech aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Rose, loving dad to Rita, father in law to Martin, grandad of Joshua (deceased), brother and uncle. His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 1:45pm. Flowers or donations welcome. For any further information please contact W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020