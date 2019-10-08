|
|
HOPKIN
Gordon Stanley
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home with his family around him on 29th September 2019, aged 72 years. Dear husband of Ann, loving father of Caroline and James and grandad of Grace, Callum, Georgia and Harry. Funeral service will take place at St Wendreda's Church, March on Wednesday, 16 th October at 2.30 pm. followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium. Everyone welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Gordon for Cancer Research U.K. may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019