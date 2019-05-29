|
|
WHEELER
Gordon
Of March passed away peacefully on 15th May 2019 aged 91 years. Dearly loved Husband of Julia, much loved Dad of James and Kate and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Monday 3rd June 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the RNLI may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 29, 2019