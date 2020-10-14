|
|
ASKEW Graham John
peacefully on 11th October 2020 at his home in Marshland St. James, Graham John, aged 93 years. Dearly loved Husband of Gwen and much loved Dad of Darryl, Nigel and Sandra and a dear Grandad, Great-Grandad and Great-Great-Grandad. Sadly due to government restrictions there will be a private funeral service. Donations in memory of Graham may be made for Tapping House and may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 14, 2020