Graham DUNKLEY

Graham DUNKLEY Notice
DUNKLEY

Graham James

Passed away on Friday 27th March 2020 with his family by his side at Swan House Care Home. A loving husband to Wendy, adored dad to Andrea, Claire and Gemma and father-in-law to Caspar, Martin and Matt. A much loved grandad to Liam, Zoe, Ross, Tom and Lewis. Private family funeral to take place on Thursday 9th April 2020 at 10.30am at Fenland Crematorium. Co-operative Funeralcare, (inc J.H. Landin) 72 High Street, Chatteris, Cambs, PE16 6NN. Tel: 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 8, 2020
