NUNN
Graham (Sam)
Passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday 8th September 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruth and devoted dad of Carl, Amanda, and Danny. Cherished grandad of Charlotte, Kyle, Connor, Kain, and Kenzie. Beloved geat-grandad of Hunter. Treasured brother of Barbara and Michael. Much loved brother-in-law, father-in-law, son-in-law, uncle and a very good friend to many, he will be greatly missed. Funeral Service to be held at 11.30am on Monday 30th September 2019 at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Hospice at Home may be made at the service or sent to A. R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 17, 2019