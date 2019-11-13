|
SPRIGGS
Graham James
peacefully on Monday 4th November 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn with his family around him, Graham James, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Liliane. Much loved dad of Maxine and Philippa. Father-in-law of Said and Bob. Grandad of Samir, Yasmine, Rhys, and Megan. The family would like thank all the caring staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and express their gratitude to all at Burman House who made his last weeks so special. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Log Cabin Fund Queen Elizabeth Hospital, may be given at service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent funeral Director, Upwell Wisbech. Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019