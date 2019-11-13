Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham SPRIGGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham SPRIGGS

Notice Condolences

Graham SPRIGGS Notice
SPRIGGS

Graham James

peacefully on Monday 4th November 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn with his family around him, Graham James, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Liliane. Much loved dad of Maxine and Philippa. Father-in-law of Said and Bob. Grandad of Samir, Yasmine, Rhys, and Megan. The family would like thank all the caring staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and express their gratitude to all at Burman House who made his last weeks so special. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Log Cabin Fund Queen Elizabeth Hospital, may be given at service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent funeral Director, Upwell Wisbech. Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -