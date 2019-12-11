|
|
JOLLY
Guy Thomas was taken from us tragically on 21st November 2019, aged 25 years. A cherished son, stepson, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin. Guy will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 20th December at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, donations for The Ferry Project, may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019