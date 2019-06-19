|
|
WILSON
Gwen
Formerly of March passed away peacefully on 9th June 2019 at The Gables Care Home Chatteris, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, much loved mum of Diana and Shirley and a dear nan, great nan, aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium March on Monday 24th June 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for The Gables Care Home Chatteris may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 19, 2019