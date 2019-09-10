|
|
WARD
Gwendoline Mary (Gwen)
Aged 90 years, of Leverington, peacefully passed away after a short illness, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, on the 2nd September, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Neville, loving mother of Peter and partner Mel, sister to Winifred and Ivan and the late Morris, Robert, Jack and Mavis. Funeral Service at St Leonard's Church, Leverington on Friday, 20th September, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019