BELDING
Harold Clement (Clem)
Suddenly but peacefully in his garden on 21st March 2020 Harold Clement (Clem). Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, much loved dad of Julie Trudy, Nigel, Lesley, David and Andrew and a dear Father in law, Grandad and Great Grandad.
Private Funeral Service due to Goverment Restrictions. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Royal British Legion may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 1, 2020