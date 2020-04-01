Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold BELDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold BELDING

Notice Condolences

Harold BELDING Notice
BELDING

Harold Clement (Clem)

Suddenly but peacefully in his garden on 21st March 2020 Harold Clement (Clem). Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, much loved dad of Julie Trudy, Nigel, Lesley, David and Andrew and a dear Father in law, Grandad and Great Grandad.

Private Funeral Service due to Goverment Restrictions. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Royal British Legion may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -