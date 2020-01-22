Home

POWERED BY

Services
W & W G West
Love Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 1HP
01945 584512
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
15:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry COE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry COE

Notice Condolences

Harry COE Notice
COE

Harry Edward

passed away on 11th January 2020, aged 98 years. Much loved husband of the late Phyllis. Loving father of Sandra and Kathleen. Father-in-law to Bob and Brian. Greatly loved grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service is to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 3:15pm. Flowers welcome or donations if desired to Orchard House Residential Comfort Fund, may be made at the service or sent to c/o W & W G West, Love Lane, Wisbech, PE13 1HP Tel. 01945 584512
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -