COE
Harry Edward
passed away on 11th January 2020, aged 98 years. Much loved husband of the late Phyllis. Loving father of Sandra and Kathleen. Father-in-law to Bob and Brian. Greatly loved grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service is to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 3:15pm. Flowers welcome or donations if desired to Orchard House Residential Comfort Fund, may be made at the service or sent to c/o W & W G West, Love Lane, Wisbech, PE13 1HP Tel. 01945 584512
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020