MARSTON
Harry
On the 15th March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87 years, of Wisbech. Loving dad of Sue and Neil. Much loved grandad to Robert and Laura and great-grandad to Thomas, Bethany and Max. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 2nd April, 2020 at 1:45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 25, 2020