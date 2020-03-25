Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry MARSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry MARSTON

Notice Condolences

Harry MARSTON Notice
MARSTON

Harry

On the 15th March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87 years, of Wisbech. Loving dad of Sue and Neil. Much loved grandad to Robert and Laura and great-grandad to Thomas, Bethany and Max. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 2nd April, 2020 at 1:45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -