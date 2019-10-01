|
|
BREGANT
Hazel Sylvia 'Flip'
Aged 95 years of Guyhirn. Suddenly but peacefully on 21st September 2019 at her home. Dearly loved wife of the late Romeo, devoted mum of Roger, dear mother-in-law of Christine, much loved nan of Claire and Gordon, Laura, Anthony and Andrea and a great nan of Sam, Ellie and Jake. A Funeral Service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 10th October 2019 at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Flip's memory for Breast Cancer UK may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HBTel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 1, 2019