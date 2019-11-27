Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
14:30
St John's Church
Terrington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel GOWLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel GOWLER

Notice Condolences

Hazel GOWLER Notice
GOWLER

Hazel

Peacefully, on the 15th November, 2019, at Diamond House, Downham Market, aged 90 years, formerly of Terrington St John.

Beloved wife of the late Maurice, loving mum of Roger (deceased), Charles and Des. A dear mother-in-law, nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. Funeral Service at St John's Church, Terrington St John on Thursday, 28th November, 2019 at 2:30 pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -