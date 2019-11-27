|
|
GOWLER
Hazel
Peacefully, on the 15th November, 2019, at Diamond House, Downham Market, aged 90 years, formerly of Terrington St John.
Beloved wife of the late Maurice, loving mum of Roger (deceased), Charles and Des. A dear mother-in-law, nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. Funeral Service at St John's Church, Terrington St John on Thursday, 28th November, 2019 at 2:30 pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019