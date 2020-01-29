Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30
Fenland Crematorium March
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel MILWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel MILWARD

Notice Condolences

Hazel MILWARD Notice
MILWARD

Hazel

of March passed away peacefully on 18th January 2020 aged 27 years. Dearly loved Daughter of Paul and Christine, loving Sister of David and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 11.30am. At the family's request please wear something purple in memory of Hazel. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Sarcoma UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -