|
|
MILWARD
Hazel
of March passed away peacefully on 18th January 2020 aged 27 years. Dearly loved Daughter of Paul and Christine, loving Sister of David and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 11.30am. At the family's request please wear something purple in memory of Hazel. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Sarcoma UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020