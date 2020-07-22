Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
MITCHAM Hazel

(née Smalley)

of Wisbech, passed away peacefully on 9th July 2020 at Lyncroft Care Home, aged 95 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Sid, much loved Mum of William and Amanda, Mother-in-law of Karen and Brian, Grandma of William, Hayley, Madeleine and her partner Dan and Great-Grandma of Logan. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 3rd August 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the Teenage Cancer Trust may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 22, 2020
