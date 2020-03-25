Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Heather REEVE

Notice Condolences

Heather REEVE Notice
REEVE

Heather Of March passed away peacefully on 8th March 2020 at Sue Ryder Home Thorpe Hall aged 86 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late John, much loved Mum of Tim and Nick, Mother-in-law of Carol and Becky, devoted Nan of Christopher, Stephanie and Chloe and Great Grandmother of Lily. Due to the current Government advice a private family funeral will take place. Donations in memory of Heather for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 25, 2020
