FULL Helen Of Wisbech St Mary, passed away peacefully on 7th July 2019 at Girona, Spain aged 37 years. Dearly loved wife of Antony, much loved mum of Olivia, Harry and Ashleigh and much loved by her family and many friends. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 23, 2019