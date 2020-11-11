Home

Funeral
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
Helga TAYLOR-RUSSELL


1927 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Helga TAYLOR-RUSSELL Notice
TAYLOR-RUSSELL

Helga Born 1927 - 2020.

After battling with dementia for the last 4 years, Helga has sadly passed away. She will be greatly missed by her Daughter Caroline and Son Peter, together with her Grandchildren - William, Victoria & Charlotte - and her Great Grandchildren - Macey, Francesca, Jack, Ronnie, Rylie, Max & Lincoln. The funeral will be held at Fenland Crematorium on Friday 13th November at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Research UK c/o Chatteris Independent Funeral Services, 27A High Street, Chatteris PE16 6BQ. Tel: 01354 696740
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 11, 2020
