Henry BOWLES

Henry of Benwick passed away peacefully on 1st March 2020 at his home aged 81 years. Loving Husband of Audrey, much loved Dad of Victoria and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad and friend. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for WWF may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 11, 2020
