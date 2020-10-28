|
WAGNER
Henry Wolf
aged 97 years, of Wisbech. Celebrated RAF veteran Henry passed away suddenly on 13th October 2020. Beloved Husband of the late Joan, dearly loved Dad of Helen and Philip, treasured grandfather and great-grandfather. Henry was an RAF Navigator and POW and will be fondly remembered by many as a respected Teacher of French and Latin. Henry's later years were defined and filled by his passions for walking, aviation, the RAF and the POW association and his passing will leave a huge void for the many organisations in which he was involved. One of the last of an extraordinary generation who gave so much for us all, he will be very sadly missed. Sadly due to current restrictions a funeral service with limited numbers will be held at St Peter's and St Paul's Church, Wisbech on Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a family committal at Fenland Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Henry's memory for the 'International Bomber Command Centre (Lincoln)' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
