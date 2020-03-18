|
Herbert Norman
Peacefully after a short illness at Rose Lodge Care Home Wisbech on Wednesday 11th March 2020 Herbert Norman (Norman) aged 100 years. Funeral service to be held on Friday 3rd April 2020 at Fenland Crematorium March, at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The Hunter Rowe Trust Upwell Health Centre may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director Pinfold Lodge, Pinfold Road Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel. 01945 772502.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020