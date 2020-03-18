|
WUTTKE Hermann
passed away on 4th March 2020 aged 93 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Norah, much loved Dad of Carole and the late William and Paul and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Wednesday 25th March 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the Head to Toe Charity -Trafford Ward may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020