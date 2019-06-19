|
NEWTON
Hilda
Sadly passed away on the 8th June 2019 at home, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mum to Brenda and David. Much loved mother-in-law to Walter and Carol. Devoted nanna and great nanna. Hilda will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service shall take place on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at Fenland Crematorium, March at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent care of W Bailey and Son, 55 Lynn Road,
Wisbech, PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 19, 2019