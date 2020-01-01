Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00
St Mary's Church
Doddington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Horace BLOWERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horace BLOWERS

Notice Condolences

Horace BLOWERS Notice
BLOWERS

Horace William

Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 15th December 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving dad of Christopher and Caroline and a wonderful grandad, brother and a friend of many who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Church, Doddington on Tuesday, 14th January 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment at St Mary's Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Horace for the Fenland Community Respiratory Team may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -