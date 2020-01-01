|
BLOWERS
Horace William
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 15th December 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving dad of Christopher and Caroline and a wonderful grandad, brother and a friend of many who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Church, Doddington on Tuesday, 14th January 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment at St Mary's Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Horace for the Fenland Community Respiratory Team may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 1, 2020