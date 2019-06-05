|
REEVE
Horace 'Bill'
Aged 82 years of Walsoken.
Peacefully on 27th May 2019 whilst in Glennfield Care Home. Adored husband of Ann, loving dad, grandad, brother, brother in law and uncle. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'Parkinson's UK' and 'Dementia UK' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200. By family request no black attire please.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 5, 2019