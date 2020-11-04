|
|
RANSOM
Hugh of Chatteris. It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden but peaceful death of Hughie on 9th October 2020 aged 82 years. Much loved Brother of Ruth and a dear Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend to many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will take place at Fenland Crematorium March. Family flowers only. Donations gratefully accepted for Cats Protection may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 4, 2020