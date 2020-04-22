|
|
NORTON Hughie formerly of Whittlesey, passed away peacefully on 14th April 2020, aged 97 years. Dearly loved Husband of Miriam, much loved Dad of Brian and the late Alan and a dear Step-Father of John, Father-in-law, Grandad, Great-Grandad and friend of many. Due to current situation a private funeral will take place. Donations in his memory for the RSPB may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020