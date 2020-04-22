Home

Hughie NORTON
Hughie NORTON

Hughie NORTON Notice
NORTON Hughie formerly of Whittlesey, passed away peacefully on 14th April 2020, aged 97 years. Dearly loved Husband of Miriam, much loved Dad of Brian and the late Alan and a dear Step-Father of John, Father-in-law, Grandad, Great-Grandad and friend of many. Due to current situation a private funeral will take place. Donations in his memory for the RSPB may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 22, 2020
